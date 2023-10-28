Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 52,215 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,215 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

