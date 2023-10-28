Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

