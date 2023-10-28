Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

