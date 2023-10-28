Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 13,730 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.