Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 329 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 863.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

