E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$5.70 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for E3 Lithium’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

CVE ETL opened at C$2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.91. E3 Lithium has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$5.73.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that E3 Lithium will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

