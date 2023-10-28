Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Trading 11.3% Higher

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.68. 54,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 316,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $595.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $80.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $151,835.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 291.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 46.0% in the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 134,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 42,374 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

