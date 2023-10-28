EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $157.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day moving average is $171.10. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $188.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 128.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.