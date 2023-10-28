Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.59.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,020,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 319,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

