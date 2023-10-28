Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $215.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.50.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $195.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.62. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.