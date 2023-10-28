Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,608,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,994,000 after buying an additional 33,424 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.7 %

Ecolab stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.71.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

