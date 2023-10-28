Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Announces Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences updated its Q4 guidance to $0.60-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,053,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,560. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.