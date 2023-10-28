Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $61.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.19.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,419.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,419.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,114,000 after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $658,390,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,183,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,984,000 after purchasing an additional 855,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

