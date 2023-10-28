Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.61% of Elastic worth $37,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,473 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $425,963.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

