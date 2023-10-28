Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Electromed worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Electromed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Electromed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Electromed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Electromed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Electromed Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ELMD opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.40. Electromed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.59%.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

