Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 8.1% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $234,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LLY traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $560.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,451. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $531.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

