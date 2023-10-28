EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. EMCOR Group updated its FY23 guidance to $12.25-12.65 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $205.32. The stock had a trading volume of 382,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,736. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $135.55 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.41. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

