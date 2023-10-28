Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.29

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 23179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECPG. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $323.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

