EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EngageSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.08 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, research analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EngageSmart

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $54,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,620.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $428,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at $28,669,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 31.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,747,000 after buying an additional 1,074,024 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after buying an additional 716,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 114.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 570,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

