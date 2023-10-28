EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESMT. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $53,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $53,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at $457,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $428,840 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in EngageSmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EngageSmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EngageSmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 43.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

