Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.71.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

ESI stock opened at C$2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$4.11. The firm has a market cap of C$457.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of C$432.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$426.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4501608 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.