Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.53

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 27500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.07 price target on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.46 million during the quarter. Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 11.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

