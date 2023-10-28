Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 143,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 26,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.

