EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQT Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

Institutional Trading of EQT

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

