EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $42.02

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.02, but opened at $40.50. EQT shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 962,567 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.06.

EQT Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $304,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of EQT by 59.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 121,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EQT by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 235,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

