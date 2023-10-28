Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $215.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Equifax by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Equifax by 10.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $162.68 on Friday. Equifax has a one year low of $157.41 and a one year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

