Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 12th

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Escalade has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Escalade has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Escalade to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Escalade Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.20. Escalade has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Escalade will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Escalade in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Escalade during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Escalade by 352.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Escalade by 22.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Escalade by 225.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 77,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

