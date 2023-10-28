Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.23.

Get Etsy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Trading Up 0.1 %

ETSY opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,288 shares of company stock worth $5,630,691. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.