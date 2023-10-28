Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06), reports. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a market cap of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVBN shares. TheStreet upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

