Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have commented on EB. TheStreet upgraded Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Eventbrite stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 100,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $1,130,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 181,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

