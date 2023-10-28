Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.96 EPS

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $14.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.18 by $3.96, reports. Everest Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.58. The company had a trading volume of 648,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $303.71 and a 52 week high of $410.74.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everest Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $449.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $429.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.00.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

