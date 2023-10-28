Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Holdings Lifted by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Everi worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 269,177 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 6,482.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,134,000 after buying an additional 1,500,681 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Everi had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,815.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

