Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Barclays

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ES. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.83.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

