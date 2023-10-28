EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVERTEC news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

