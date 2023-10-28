Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (EXCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on November 3rd

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Exchange Bankshares Price Performance

EXCH stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. Exchange Bankshares has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Exchange Bankshares Company Profile

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. It offers checking and savings accounts; and mortgage, real estate, consumer, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also provides cash management, internet and mobile banking, travel club, bill payment, and merchant services, as well as credit cards.

