Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (EXCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on November 3rd

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
Exchange Bankshares Price Performance
EXCH stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. Exchange Bankshares has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $49.00.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
