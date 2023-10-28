Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Strs Ohio grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

NYSE EXR traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.39. 1,256,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,265. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.30 and a 12 month high of $180.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

