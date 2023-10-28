Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lessened by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

XOM opened at $105.56 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $422.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

