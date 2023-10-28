FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

FDS opened at $420.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.51.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,967 shares of company stock worth $6,544,551. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.