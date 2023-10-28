Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Fastenal worth $39,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

