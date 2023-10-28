FD Technologies’ (FDP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
FD Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of FDP stock opened at GBX 872 ($10.68) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,452.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,700.44. FD Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 740 ($9.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,245 ($27.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £244.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,228.57 and a beta of 0.57.
FD Technologies Company Profile
