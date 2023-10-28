Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Federated Hermes has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federated Hermes to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,500,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

