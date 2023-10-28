Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. 1,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $752.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

