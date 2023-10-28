Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

FCOR opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCOR. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

