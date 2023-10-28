Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $332,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,381. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $41.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

