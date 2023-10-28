Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:FSEC)

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSEC opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

