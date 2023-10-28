Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Lifted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 387.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $119.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.29. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $89.86 and a 52-week high of $136.75.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

