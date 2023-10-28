Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. 270,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,402. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

