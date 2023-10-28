Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $40,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

