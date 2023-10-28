Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on November 1st

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:FPFD opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

