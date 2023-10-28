Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (FSYD) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on November 1st

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FSYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.274 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FSYD opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,794,000.

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (FSYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that combines a multi-factor quantitative screen, fundamental analysis, and ESG rating to select high-yield bonds issued by global corporations that exhibit sustainability practices.

